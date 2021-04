9 Low-Light Plants That Don’t Need The Sun To Shine

A low-light plant sounds like an oxymoron — seeing as we've learned as far back as kindergarten that the key to a shrub's heart is a dash of CO2, a splash of water, and a whole lotta sunshine. But, then we grow up and also learn that bask-worthy sunlight is a privilege, not a right, in most modern (affordable) living spaces. Although you might not achieve a greenhouse wonderland inside your darker home, you don't have to live life alone in the plant-free shadows. Thanks to the internet and its ample array of online nurseries , the world of hermit horticulture (aka plants that are perfectly content with little to no direct sunlight) is easily accessible; According to The Sill , low lighting means, "no direct sunlight will reach your plant," and your green buddy will survive but not necessarily thrive. We already did some digging to rustle up a list of houseplants that only need the occasional UV ray — so, keep scrolling to check out nine low-light plant options that don't need the sun to shine inside your space.