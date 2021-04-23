9 Low-Light Plants That Don’t Need The Sun To Shine

A low-light plant sounds like an oxymoron — seeing as we've learned as far back as kindergarten that the key to a shrub's heart is a dash of CO2, a splash of water, and a whole lotta sunshine. But, then we grow up and also learn that bask-worthy sunlight is a privilege, not a right, in most modern (affordable) living spaces. Although you might not achieve a greenhouse wonderland inside your darker home, you don't have to live life alone in the plant-free shadows. Thanks to the internet and its ample array of online nurseries, the world of hermit horticulture (aka plants that are perfectly content with little to no direct sunlight) is easily accessible; According to The Sill, low lighting means, "no direct sunlight will reach your plant," and your green buddy will survive but not necessarily thrive. We already did some digging to rustle up a list of houseplants that only need the occasional UV ray — so, keep scrolling to check out nine low-light plant options that don't need the sun to shine inside your space.
Best For: Pops Of Color
This plant comes in many varieties and shades, but regardless of which kind you adopt, make sure to keep it out of direct sunlight. The more bright-colored evergreens prefer some indirect rays to maintain their pigments while the darker green assortment can handle low light. If you're looking to embellish a room with colorful hues, the Chinese Evergreen is the way to go.
Best For: Pet-Friendly
Calling all cat-ladies and dog-moms, Prayer plants are non-toxic to animals, small enough to place anywhere in your living space, and not picky when it comes to photosynthesis. Like most rainforest plants, these leafy greens can survive in dimly lit environments. In fact, when it's put too close to the window, direct sunlight will scorch its funky leaves.
Best For: Air-Purifying
When given enough TLC, the Parlor Palm can grow up to six feet tall and can withstand little to no indirect sunlight. These plants are best known for bringing the tropics indoors, aka, they are a breath of fresh air.
Best For: Low-Maintenance
The ZZ plant has the highest possibility of thriving in low-light environments. It stems (pun intended) from Eastern Africa and is quite popular for its, "tolerance of a wide range of conditions." In short, this plant is a hard one to kill. It does not need too much sun, water, or care at all. Miss plant independent.
Best For: Good Luck
Cha-ching! With this plant, we think you've officially struck low-light gold. Money trees are most popular for their intertwining trunks, bright palm leaves, and is said to bring good luck to its owner. Place them in medium to bright indirect sunlight, or if that's not an option, invest in some fluorescent lights to help this baby grow.
Best For: Beginners
The Pothos is probably one of the most recognizable plants on the market. Its spade-shaped leaves and classic shades of green make it a real OG houseplant, but it's also admired for its low-maintenance characteristics. A Pothos' leaves will shine the brightest in a well-lit room, tolerate a low-lit space, and can survive pretty much anything thrown at them.
Best For: Bathrooms
Ferns prioritize a cozy tropical temperature over lighting. Pop your plant bud near your shower and it is guaranteed to thrive. Of course, it still needs its dose of vitamin D here and there — gradually rotate your fern in indirect light for optimal living conditions.
Best For: Bold Statements
The Dumb Cane is yet another plant species that burns beneath direct sunlight. Keep this in preferably bright, or low light conditions for it to flourish. A plant of this size is perfect for adding a bold embellishment to a room and breathing new life into your space.
Best For: Flowering
It is hard for flowers to pop up in poorly lit areas, and although we can't guarantee your Peace Lily will bloom, it's still your best bet. In the wild, you'd find this flower + plant combo perched at the rainforest floor soaking up filtered light which is probably why it grows so well in a home. (It's also a great Mother's Day gift if you're on flower duty this year.)
