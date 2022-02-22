The Best Street Style Looks At London Fashion Week

Street style is lowkey the biggest spectacle of fashion week and, so far, London Fashion Week AW 2022 has proven that to be true. From influencers to models to editors alike, fashion’s key players braved storm Eunice (or is it Franklin now?) to dominate the streets as their very own catwalks.
Despite the windy, end-of-days weather, there were lots of smiling faces and a buzzing excitement for the return of #fashun. From plenty of oversized outerwear and bright hues to offset those grey skies, to a refreshing emphasis on actually comfortable footwear – we are here for these post-pandemic cosy vibes.
If you’re seeking spring outfit inspo, looking to experiment with your post-lockdown wardrobe or are just hella curious about what one wears to fashion week in 2022, you’ll defo want to stalk this carousel of the weekend’s most papped style stars.