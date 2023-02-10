Leg Warmers Are Back & TikTok Is Here To Prove It

Plenty of TikTok styles have made their mark, but the cozy girl aesthetic is a lifestyle that'll never disappear because of its timeless appeal. We'll gladly don any accessory that makes us feel even more warm and snuggly, like beanies, oversized scarves, and the trending accessory of the moment, leg warmers. With over 228.7 million views on TikTok, #legwarmers have sleuths scouring the internet to add the accessory to their everyday wardrobe. And no, we're not necessarily talking about the retro '80s look of styling leg warmers with electric-colored activewear and a headband. In 2023, we're favoring a mix of the New Academic uniform, balletcore, and the punk rock aesthetic. Olivia Rodrigo's fashion is a shining example. Kpop girl group TWICE and Blackpink's breakout star Jennie have also sported the piece for live performances.
Leg warmers are a global sensation, and if there's any trend to jump on the bandwagon for, it's this one. The functionality and affordable price make it easy to test out. If you're looking like a #TBT gone wrong, don't worry. We've got you covered with options from thigh-high leg options for warmth to mid-calf lengths for that scrunched-up touch. Peruse the 12 best options ahead to embody the cozy girl lifestyle with any aesthetic.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.