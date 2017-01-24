Go On A Tour With Us To L.A.’s Hot Spot For All Things K-Beauty

Ever since K-beauty skin care and makeup hit the American beautysphere, consumers haven't been able to get enough of the stuff. It started innocently enough with the BB cream craze, then
quickly blew into an obsession with Asia's innovative masks, essences, and application techniques. But getting in-demand Korean beauty products isn't always so easy. Sure, there are retailers like SokoGlam, Glow Recipe, and Peach & Lily, but if you want an in-store experience, you're probably
going to have to travel. Where to? Los Angeles' Koreatown, of course. In this episode of Skin Deep, host Allison McNamara explores the neighborhood with her friends Diana Ryu and Cathy Kim. Join Allison as she learns about South Korean skin-care techniques, plastic surgery trends, and the influence of K-Pop on beauty. Check out the video above and let us know what you think in the comments, below.
