These Are The Best Jobs For People Who Love To Travel

With warmer weather on the way, a lot of people have travel on their minds, whether it's for fun or for work.
And when it comes to the latter, many companies are opening up benefits to accommodate more work-from-home flexibility, remote work options, and vacation days. Many employers are even offering unlimited vacation days. But some people want to take things a bit further.
Taking time away from work to travel is important, but what if there was a way to see the world as part of your job? There are several positions and career paths where travel is actually part of the job description. If you’re looking to build a career that includes a lot of travel, you've come to the right place.
Advertisement
Indeed has put together a list of ten jobs that require traveling. It's the perfect resource for anyone looking to make a career pivot to something that involves a bit more jet-setting. All of the following jobs are currently available on Indeed — and they've even listed examples of the companies that are currently looking to fill these types of roles.
If you're sick of your job, ready to spend some time away from your current city, or just want to expand your horizons, one of the following jobs might be your ticket to a different life.
1. Software Engineer
Travel time: Up to 30%
Average base salary: $107,896
2. Senior Consultant
Travel time: 50-100%
Average base salary: $97, 139
3. Sales Enablement Manager
Travel time: 50%
Average base salary: $74,374
4. Partnerships Manager
Travel time: Up to 50%
Average base salary: $68,554
5. Technical Trainer
Travel time: Up to 75%
Average base salary: $62,608
6. Retail Buyer
Travel time: Up to 35%
Average base salary: $60,255
7. Sales Account Manager
Travel time: Up to 50%
Average base salary: $59,736
8. Promotional Events Manager
Travel time: Up to 60%
Average base salary: $48,504
Advertisement
9. Travel Nurse
Travel time: contract-based (13 weeks to 24 months)
Average base salary: $1,697 a week
10. Flight Attendant
Travel time: 100%
Average base salary: $18.70 an hour
Advertisement