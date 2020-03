Cook Like A Gourmet Chef With These Highly-Rated Indoor Herb Garden Kits

Here's a scenario many home cooks find themselves in all the time: you're working off a recipe for some incredible dish, then you get to a part that specifically calls for fresh herbs . What do you do? Whether it's basil, oregano, cilantro, or mint, if you haven't planned ahead and picked up a few stalks, you end up having to reach for that jar of dried green leaves. Depending on the dish, opting for dried herbs won't make a huge difference, but it doesn't feel quite as fancy. The chef that created this recipe surely has a flourishing herb garden, ensuring each dish she makes is super flavorful and elevated. And with a little help, you can rise to this chef's level.