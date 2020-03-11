Cook Like A Gourmet Chef With These Highly-Rated Indoor Herb Garden Kits

Here's a scenario many home cooks find themselves in all the time: you're working off a recipe for some incredible dish, then you get to a part that specifically calls for fresh herbs. What do you do? Whether it's basil, oregano, cilantro, or mint, if you haven't planned ahead and picked up a few stalks, you end up having to reach for that jar of dried green leaves. Depending on the dish, opting for dried herbs won't make a huge difference, but it doesn't feel quite as fancy. The chef that created this recipe surely has a flourishing herb garden, ensuring each dish she makes is super flavorful and elevated. And with a little help, you can rise to this chef's level.
Indoor herb garden kits are available all over the internet. They're easy to plant and provide quick access to the most commonly-used cooking herbs right inside your kitchen. We've gathered eight different kits that each received high customer reviews online. They range in price and size, but each offers fresh, delicious herbs without a trip to the store or a huge backyard.
