The 5 Best Ice Cream Sundaes You Can Make From Trader Joe's Ingreds

Can we make "Summer Sunday Sundaes" a thing? And by thing, we mean a very official, weekly-occurring, seasonal holiday that is widely celebrated by ice cream lovers. Why? Because eating big bowls of our fave icy-cold treat, covered in crunchy-creamy toppings is not only a lifestyle, but it's also an art form. So much so that we often entrust local creameries and specialty sweet shops to craft us expert sundaes.
But this Sunday, instead of doling out cash on a single-serving, we're planning on using that dough for some self-made sundae supplies. And where better to buy the best in creamy mixings and crunchy fixings, than at Trader Joe's? Regardless of whether you've yet to partake in this end of weekend scooping ritual, we've got all the cheap and easy recipes lined up ahead to get you started: from mango and matcha flavored mashups to coffee cookie butter bliss. Scroll on for a guide to your very own Summer Sunday Sundae and get ready to make this a weekly tradition.