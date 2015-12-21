26 Hydrating Products We Couldn't Get Through Winter Without

If there's one thing Jack Frost loves, it's sucking every last bit of moisture out of your skin and hair. And if you're one of those people who turns into a giant skin flake come winter, you may be looking to stock up on products that keep things supple — whether it be your hair, face, lips, or hands.
So we've done you a solid and rounded up a handful of products that will keep you super-hydrated all season long. Click through to find our favorite picks for a glowy — not chapped, raw, or dry — complexion. Because not today, Jack. Not today.
