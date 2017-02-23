Story from Food & Drinks

10 Hummus Recipes To Rule The Snack Game

Elizabeth Buxton
So here's the thing about snacking — we live for it. And in our humble opinion, the best type of snacks aren't solely of the pre-packaged variety, they're the fresh ones you can easily whip up at home. The ones with just a few ingredients that are fast to assemble, to-go packable, and highly munch-able: a.k.a. hummus. Whether you like yours with veggie sticks, chips, on a sandwich, or even with a spoon, hummus is a highly customizable dip that has the ability to revolutionize anyone's snack game with just one dunk. So dig into this savory Mediterranean spread below with Pinterest's top 10 recipes from kitchens across the web.
1. Avocado Hummus
Try brightening your hummus with a creamy addition of avocado puree. 2. Sun-Dried Tomato Basil Hummus
Planning to spread this tomato and basil hummus on some toasted focaccia. 3. Simple Hummus
For when you're in an OG mood, simple hummus has your back. 4. Roasted Garlic White Bean Hummus
Roasted garlic and cannellini beans make a dream team in this recipe. 5. Caramelized Onion Hummus
What's an easy way to up your hummus game? Add caramelized onions. 6. Spinach & Artichoke Hummus
Like the OG dip, but dairy-free! 7. Roasted Carrot & Garlic Hummus
Never have pureed carrots seemed more appetizing. 8. Basil Pesto Hummus
Give us some sliced mozzarella and a knife for spreading, and we'll be in business. 9. Tahini-Free Avocado Hummus
Not into tahini? No problem, there's a hummus recipe for that. 10. Thai Peanut Hummus
Hummus doesn't just have to be Mediterranean flavors — try this Thai take.
