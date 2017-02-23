So here's the thing about snacking — we live for it. And in our humble opinion, the best type of snacks aren't solely of the pre-packaged variety, they're the fresh ones you can easily whip up at home. The ones with just a few ingredients that are fast to assemble, to-go packable, and highly munch-able: a.k.a. hummus. Whether you like yours with veggie sticks, chips, on a sandwich, or even with a spoon, hummus is a highly customisable dip that has the ability to revolutionise anyone's snack game with just one dunk. So dig into this savory Mediterranean spread below with Pinterest's top 10 recipes from kitchens across the web.
Try brightening your hummus with a creamy addition of avocado puree. 2. Sun-Dried Tomato Basil Hummus
Give us some sliced mozzarella and a knife for spreading, and we'll be in business. 9. Tahini-Free Avocado Hummus
Hummus doesn't just have to be Mediterranean flavors — try this Thai take.
