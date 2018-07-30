Story from Home

The Best Thank You Gifts For Your Summer Host

Venus Wong
Getting an invitation to someone's beach house is meaningful milestone, whatever your relationship to the host: This person likes you enough to graciously offer you a free place to stay. Since some R&R at the beach is one of the best way to a summer weekend, it's only fair that you show your gratitude with a thoughtful gift upon arrival.
There are no rules on what makes the perfect housewarming present for a holiday home, but it never hurts to give something your host can actually use. We've rounded up 11 cute and practical essentials that will be appreciated — and ensure you get another coveted invite next year.
