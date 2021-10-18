"I think warm lilac is going to be a really popular," Ebel says. "It’s a tricky shade to nail. When you look at color you have to think, ‘I like this color on paper by itself, but can I live in it inside an entire room?'” Rather than giving the child-like vibes of a brighter purple, lilac adds a nice cool touch to any room in need of some subtle color. Get ready to spot this shade in bathrooms, bedrooms, and maybe accenting a squiggly mirror or two.