The Best Happy Birthday Memes That Will Make Anyone’s Day

It's 2019, which means e-cards, Facebook picture collages, and the ancient art of handmade (aka bought from Papyrus, we see you) birthday cards are things of the past. In a world where Instagram DMs are the new snail mail and Game of Thrones is officially over, we desperately need some extra laughs — especially on our birthdays. We've put together the perfect list of memes to send to everyone from your mom to your partner in crime celebrating the day of their birth.
The Classic
Congratulations on being born a long ass time ago. #funny #birthday #meme pic.twitter.com/VzH2OwKgWc— Happy Birthday Memes (@birthdaymeme) April 19, 2019
Nothing like a "you're old" joke to make your loved ones smile!
For The Grumpy Cat Lovers (RIP)
The perfect meme for your grumpiest friend.
For The Cat Lovers In Existential Crisis
Nothing soothes that fear of aging like a good cat meme — grumpy or otherwise!
The Thirst Trap
Who doesn't love a Ryan Gosling Hey Girl shirtless pic on their birthday? Nobody, that's who.
For Your Sibling-In-Law
Whether you love 'em or you hate 'em, you've gotta admit, they're doing God's work.
For The Party People
Don't worry about your age. Happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/gTGNcTsYMK— Happy Birthday Memes (@birthdaymeme) March 27, 2019
We've all got our going out ride-or-dies, and this one's for them (maybe also grab them a drink or fourteen).
For The 26-Year-Old
Turning 26 is honestly a terrible time. Might as well make your loved one laugh (and maybe help them find some new, hopefully affordable health insurance)!
For Your Friend That's Out Of This World
Tiny trash!
For Your Only-On-Facebook Friends
We've all got those friends we've only met once IRL and then just exchange happy birthday greetings back and forth for years....
Much Bork So Birthday
For your loved one that sends you dog memes literally all day.
