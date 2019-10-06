Smoothing oils. Treatment masks. Exfoliating scrubs. If you haven't caught on yet — or thought we were about to drop one serious skin-care routine — hair-care products have become just as expansive as any other category in the beauty realm these days. And while, at the end of the day, having too many options to pick from isn't such a bad problem, it certainly doesn't hurt to have some help weeding out what actually works from what's not so worth your time.
That's why we tapped three of our ultimate hair crushes here at R29 to share the top three products they simply couldn't live without. From the purple shampoo one fashion writer uses to banish brassiness from her bleached-blonde strands to the non-crunchy styling gel one social media maven uses to define her 3B curls, there's a product — and styling hack — for each different texture. And the best part? You can shop any one of these hair-care must-haves for half off this month at Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event, happening now through October 26.
Eliza Huber, Fashion Market Writer
Pureology Strength Cure Best Blonde Purple Shampoo
"As someone who’s been bleaching her hair consistently for over four years, there is no product more important to me than purple shampoo. Not only does it keep my hair from getting brassy, it also allows for longer breaks between treatments and therefore less damage caused by bleaching. I use this one by Pureology almost every time that I wash my hair, and I could not live without it."
Wella EIMI Dry Me Dry Shampoo
"Second most important thing for me: dry shampoo. The trick to keeping my color at its prime is to not over-wash my hair. The more I wash it, the more my color fades — especially when I take a dip into the pink-hair pool. To keep from looking greasy, I use this Wella dry shampoo nearly every day, sometimes even when I’ve just washed my hair for a little added texture."
Hot Tools Black Rose Gold Wand
"I’m a huge fan of bedhead, but sometimes it can get a little out of control — especially on the fourth day of not washing my hair. To keep things tame, I like to use a 1” curling wand to oomph things up a bit."
Carolyn Negri, Client Services Manager
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler
"While I don’t use heat on my hair very often, when I do, I want to be as efficient as possible. This hair dryer has become my HOLY GRAIL find. Before I use it, I detangle in the shower and make sure my hair is parted into sections. Once my hair is thoroughly moisturized, this stretches and dries my hair incredibly fast. What used to take me one or two hours now only takes 40 minutes. This usually sets my hair up for the best stretched twist-out."
SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate + Repair Multi-Action Leave-In
"I love the SheaMoisture Manuka Honey line! After wetting my hair, this leave-in is the best next step to giving my hair lasting hydration. I spritz in each section, followed by a moisturizing cream, and seal with coconut oil."
tgin Honey Curls Custard
"Honestly, my one issue with twist-outs is that I’ve found they never last throughout the week — and I’m all about low maintenance, so I hate having to re-do my hair mid-week. In comes tgin with the Curls Custard that gives me the soft hold I’m looking for, without the crunch and flakiness."
Kayla Isaacs, Social Creative Coordinator
DevaCurl Arc Angel Gel Maximum Hold No-Crunch Styler
"I get my curls from my mama, so for pretty much ever, I’ve known how tough they are to tame. Between the weather (my hair makes me a human thermometer) and my dry spots, the finished look is always a gamble, which is why finding a styling product that actually works — and works consistently — feels pretty magical. This DevaCurl Arc Angel Gel hits my every curl need with its non-sticky cast that fights my frizz and defines each curl. And the best part? I know after every use I’ll be having a good hair day, all day."
Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler
"Raise your hand if you’re a long-shower girl like I am! Except for me, it’s not singing in the shower that doubles my rinse — it’s brushing through every knot on my head. And there’s usually a lot. Needless to say, an in-shower hairbrush is a must for my curls, and The Ultimate Detangler has been my savior. The no-slip grip helps me get through every hurdle my hair has in store, and the teeth help prevent pulling, tugging, and snagging, which luckily makes it not only pain-free but also so soothing and satisfying."
Curlsmith Curl Quenching Conditioning Wash
"I’ll admit, it took me a while to realize that conditioner is the secret weapon to silky curls, but now that I know, I make sure to go for washes that will actually get the job done. This Curl Quenching Conditioning Wash sets me on track for smooth and soft curls, thanks to its ingredients that restore shine and retain moisture (I’m giddy just thinking about it). Plus, it’s a shampoo and conditioner in one, which makes things easy, and is cruelty-free, meaning it’s a triple win for me."
