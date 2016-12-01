30 Gifts For Your Introvert Friend Who Just Wants To Be Alone

By definition, an introvert is someone who tends to turn their attention inwards to their own thoughts, and who tends to prefer their own company or the company of a small group of friends, as opposed to interacting with large groups of people.
Contrary to popular belief, not all of us introverts are shy. Many of us can be, though shyness and introversion aren't interchangeable terms. Nor do all of us hate talking to people, though many of us might hate small talk. In fact, a lot of us love interacting with people; we just also may need to take a break from said interactions. Whereas extroverts gain energy from being around other people, we introverts often need time alone to recharge from social situations.
For the most part, though, we often just like to spend a lot of time in our own heads — which is great for us, but sometimes (understandably) baffling and frustrating for the people around us. If you've got an introverted friend for whom you're struggling to find the perfect gift (because they haven't responded to your texts for five days, and you can't read minds), allow us to help.
Ahead, we've compiled a gift guide full of everything an introvert might want, whether it's for some uninterrupted time alone, or for (begrudgingly) getting through social interactions.
