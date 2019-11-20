Fifteen years ago, if you wanted to watch a holiday movie, you had to go to a video store, watch a VHS or DVD that you already owned, or wait until a Christmas movie just... appeared on TV. But now? We've got the internet and about a million streaming services... and a million movie choices. And if you’re looking for something to watch and have managed to narrow your craving down to a funny Christmas movie, we've got a few suggestions. You'll still have to figure out which funny Christmas movie to watch, but it'll still be easier than asking your mom to drive you to Blockbuster.
The movies included here range from kids’ movies to rom-coms, from new picks (hello, Anna Kendrick's Noelle!) to classics (Love Actually, ofc), and from the intentionally funny to the intentionally made to seem unintentionally funny. (I think. It’s hard to tell with A Christmas Prince.)
Anyway, there’s a variety to choose from whether you’re feeling nostalgic, watching with younger relatives, or need some time alone to sing “I feel it in my fingers/I feel it in my tooooes.”
Click through for the best funny Christmas movies that are available to stream right now.
