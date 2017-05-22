10 Foods That Are Secretly Way Better Frozen

Summer heat is a divisive subject. Some of us love to revel in it, others of us look longingly at pictures of snow and start a countdown until Labor Day. But we can all agree on one thing: hate or love the climbing temperatures, there's nothing like a chilly escape.
Usually, that comes in the form of air conditioning, but cranking up the A/C also means cranking up the electric bill. To cool down on the cheap, you can always hide out in local bookstores or take cold showers, but we prefer a, well, tastier method. Frozen foods are a delicious way to briefly escape from summer temperatures – but you don't need to be limited to just ice cream and ice cubes.
Ahead, ten snacks that are just way better frozen, ALL summer long.