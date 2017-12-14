What Gift To Get Your Best Friend, Based On Their Sign

Your best friend is the coolest, most complex and caring person you know. But that doesn't mean they're easy to shop for. In fact, finding the perfect presents for those closest to you can be the toughest tasks of holiday season. If you and your pal regularly swap learnings from your weekly horoscopes, why not look there for gift-giving inspo?
For some best friend duos, astrology is a second language. You use your signs to choose dates, deconstruct arguments, and you might even use your sign to justify or explain away some of your behavior. If you and your pal don't fall into this category, don't worry. All you need to know is your BFF's birthday to learn their sign (and hopefully you know when your best friend was born).
For the record, there is no such thing as a perfect gift for every single member of a given sign, but based on what we know and believe about how each sign thinks and behaves, we can easily determine some of their key likes and dislikes. Ahead, find a gift that your friend will love on a cosmic level.