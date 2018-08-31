These Vibrators Will Make Using Your Hands Way More Exciting

Your body is a temple and you deserve a toy that helps you worship all of it. As enticing as vibrators made to target specific areas may be, there's something undeniably delightful about those that can work anywhere, even those areas that only your hands can reach.
Most commonly known as finger vibrators, these toys are a great option for anyone who wants all-over stimulation in a small, discreet package. They can enhance nipple play, massages, masturbation, couples' play — need we go on? Anything your hands can do, these vibes can make a whole lot more intense.
Ahead, check out some of the best finger vibes on the market. With these powerful little toys, your pleasure really is in your hands.