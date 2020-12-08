Meet The Most Game-Changing Skin Serums That Launched In 2020

When it comes to innovation in topical skin care, the expectation is that as science evolves, brands will harness novel ingredients and create advanced formulas that will make skin look better, clearer, and glowier.
That's why it makes sense to shop, or at least explore, the latest skin-care launches, because there's a good chance that a hyaluronic acid serum developed and brought to market in the year 2020 — when ingenuity was essential — will be an upgrade to whatever's currently sitting in your medicine cabinet.
For an easy shopping experience, we bring you the best and top-rated skin-care serums that launched this year. Shop the winners of Refinery29's 2020 Beauty Innovator Awards, ahead.
