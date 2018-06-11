Nothing harshes our summertime mellow like a forecast full of thunderstorms — but what's a little rain to get in the way of our fun? To prove that the answer isn't simply to hide inside all day rewatching teen dramas, we test drove a few outfit combinations quite literally in the middle of a downpour to see what would hold up.
The results of our sleuthing revealed that jeans were totally out of the equation, because let's be real, no one likes that damp-all-day, cling-to-your-leg effect that comes with wet denim. However, dresses quickly rose to the number-one spot on our list of sartorial solutions, with their surefire breathability in the face of 100% humidity, not to mention the ease with which you can maneuver the fabric to avoid getting splashed beyond the reaches of your umbrella. With bright new arrivals from Macy's at our disposal, we were able to inject a much-needed punch of color into the dreary day, after all. Ahead, see the four styles — from a glowing citrus A-line dress to a relaxed striped maxi — that we trust, rain or shine.
Advertisement
Wild Flower
If there's one way to combat overcast weather, it's with an explosive floral print. To give this jagged-hem maxi a daytime spin, we layered a simple white T-shirt underneath and paired it with easy-to-walk-in espadrille flatforms. The final look is ready for a busy day of errands, hangs with your crew, or even a day at your desk — you choose.
If there's one way to combat overcast weather, it's with an explosive floral print. To give this jagged-hem maxi a daytime spin, we layered a simple white T-shirt underneath and paired it with easy-to-walk-in espadrille flatforms. The final look is ready for a busy day of errands, hangs with your crew, or even a day at your desk — you choose.
Tutti Fruity
Citrus motifs are just as common as floral patterns this season, and we're diggin' it. You could easily throw on a white sneaker with this look to tone down the feminine feels of the A-line fit, but since the rain subsided, we took our chances with a mesh sock and sandal pairing that reads creative, as opposed to conservative. If this dress doesn't make you want to kick back with friends over a glass of lemonade, what will?
Citrus motifs are just as common as floral patterns this season, and we're diggin' it. You could easily throw on a white sneaker with this look to tone down the feminine feels of the A-line fit, but since the rain subsided, we took our chances with a mesh sock and sandal pairing that reads creative, as opposed to conservative. If this dress doesn't make you want to kick back with friends over a glass of lemonade, what will?
Stripe Show
Because vertical stripes are universally flattering and offer a more low-key alternative to the season's wilder prints, they're a perfect wardrobe addition for summer. Try them out in a mega-trendy wrap silhouette, or opt for a flutter-top maxi style to serve your going-places-and-doing-things needs.
Because vertical stripes are universally flattering and offer a more low-key alternative to the season's wilder prints, they're a perfect wardrobe addition for summer. Try them out in a mega-trendy wrap silhouette, or opt for a flutter-top maxi style to serve your going-places-and-doing-things needs.
Advertisement