Tutti Fruity

Citrus motifs are just as common as floral patterns this season, and we're diggin' it. You could easily throw on a white sneaker with this look to tone down the feminine feels of the A-line fit, but since the rain subsided, we took our chances with a mesh sock and sandal pairing that reads creative, as opposed to conservative. If this dress doesn't make you want to kick back with friends over a glass of lemonade, what will?