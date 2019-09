The results of our sleuthing revealed that jeans were totally out of the equation, because let's be real, no one likes that damp-all-day, cling-to-your-leg effect that comes with wet denim. However, dresses quickly rose to the number-one spot on our list of sartorial solutions, with their surefire breathability in the face of 100% humidity, not to mention the ease with which you can maneuver the fabric to avoid getting splashed beyond the reaches of your umbrella. With bright new arrivals from Macy's at our disposal, we were able to inject a much-needed punch of color into the dreary day, after all. Ahead, see the four styles — from a glowing citrus A-line dress to a relaxed striped maxi — that we trust, rain or shine.