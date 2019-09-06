So you’ve survived orientation, broken the ice with your new roommate, and perused every last course syllabus before finalizing this semester's class schedule. You’ve got the shower caddy, the extra long twin sheets, and the velvet hangers. But in order to really get all your dorm room ducks in a row, you might want to add a plant (or two!) to that college shopping list.
It's no secret that plants bring so much more than the gentle touch of green to any living space. Buying a houseplant can actually be equated to an act of self-care because of its potential to positively impact your mental health. These living, breathing green friends have the power to reduce anxiety, instill a sense of calm, and purify air naturally — all good things for a college student trying to navigate through four years of learning, stress, and living environments that are constantly in flux.
Whether you're new to the plant world or you've got a seasoned green thumb, there's plenty to choose from when it comes to finding the perfect potted friend for your space and lifestyle. While a mini succulent makes a lot of sense for your desktop or windowsill, we dare you to think a little bigger with a medium-sized plant that can live at the foot of your bed or in an otherwise overlooked corner of your room. To get you started on the search, we've put together a list of options that will thrive indoors while requiring minimal care so you can enjoy the benefits of a plant without demanding too much time from your study schedule.
