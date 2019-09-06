Whether you're new to the plant world or you've got a seasoned green thumb, there's plenty to choose from when it comes to finding the perfect potted friend for your space and lifestyle. While a mini succulent makes a lot of sense for your desktop or windowsill, we dare you to think a little bigger with a medium-sized plant that can live at the foot of your bed or in an otherwise overlooked corner of your room. To get you started on the search, we've put together a list of options that will thrive indoors while requiring minimal care so you can enjoy the benefits of a plant without demanding too much time from your study schedule.