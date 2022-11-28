There are few things more worthy of investment than sleep — after all, it's essential to our health and well-being. Better sleep means better quality of life, so it's definitely something we feel good about spending a little extra money on. But this Cyber Monday, you can rest a little easier (literally). As a final push in this week's cyber sale marathon, some of the best mattresses out there have been deeply discounted, so you can get the mattress of your dreams for an incredibly affordable price. Time waits for no one, though, and these sales will disappear when the clock strikes midnight tonight. We suggest checking them out ASAP, so you can relax knowing your brand new reviewer (and R29) approved mattress is en route to your bedroom.
Below, check out our comprehensive list of all the best Cyber Monday mattress deals that are well worth the splurge: from sustainable DTC brands like Avocado, cult favorites like Saatva that use high-quality, organic, and antimicrobial materials, and retailer classics like Amazon that offer a range of reviewer-approved and top-selling options. With Cyber Monday sales this good, the only stress you're going to have is figuring out which deal is best for you. Don't fret too much, though: this list of sales contains only the top-quality mattresses we already know R29 readers enjoy. So, you can rest assured (pun intended) that no matter which deal you snag, you'll be pleased.
Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals Quick Links
Saatva: 13% off sitewide + 15% orders over $2,750
Casper: 30% off sitewide
Floyd: 20% off sitewide
Nectar: 33% off sitewide
Avocado: 10% off sitewide
Tuft & Needle: up to $800 on mattresses plus up to 25% off bedding and more
Cocoon by Sealy: 35% mattresses + free pillows & sheet set
Purple: up to $800 off mattress sets
Helix: up to $450 off mattress + two free Dream pillows
Tempur-Pedic: save 40% on Tempur-Essential mattress
Amazon: up to 23% off mattresses on Amazon
Brooklyn Bedding: 30% off mattresses sitewide
Allswell: 25% off sitewide
DreamCloud: $200 off mattresses + $599 in accessories included
Bear: 35% off mattresses sitewide + free accessories
Birch: $400 off mattresses + two free pillows
Nolah: up to $850 off mattresses + two free pillows
Leesa: $820 off Select Mattresses + 2 Free Pillows
Wayfair: up to 64% off Wayfair Sleep mattresses
Amerisleep: $450 off any mattress + free bedding with purchase
Puffy: $800 off mattresses + $600 in accessories included
Saatva is offering tiers of different deals on its best sellers week — $225 off $900 to $2,199, $250 off $2,200 to $2,999, and so on. No promo code required, discount already applied.
Shop Saatva
Save 20% off not only Floyd's best-selling mattress, but also the entire site—and, if you're in the market for a new couch, take a rare 25% off the brand's sectional too.
Shop Floyd
Today only, Nectar is taking 33% off quite literally everything on its site — plus it's guaranteed to ship in one to three business days. No promo code required.
Shop Nectar
Tuft & Needle is hosting a Cyber Monday sale with up to 25% off its sleeping essentials and up to $800 off mattresses — no promo code required, discount already applied.
Shop Tuft & Needle
Take 35% off Cocoon By Sealy's lineup of Chill Memory Foam mattresses and score a free bundle of sheets and pillows with purchase during its Cyber Monday mattress sale. No promo code required, discounts will be automatically applied at checkout.
Shop Cocoon by Sealy
For a limited time, Purple is offering up to $300 off mattresses, $500 off of adjustable bases, 25% off accessories, and more.
Shop Purple
In honor of Cyber Monday, spend $600+ at Helix SLEEP to get $150 off with code BFWKND150, Spend $1,249 to get $250 off with code BFWKN250, and so on. To top it off you'll also receive two free Dream Pillows with every mattress order.
Shop Helix Sleep
Shop Tempur-Pedic's Cyber Monday savings event and save up to 40% off mattresses, plus receive a gift with every mattress purchase.
Shop Tempur-Pedic
Amazon is currently offering a slew of rolling deals on big-brand mattresses from $130 off Casper mattresses and 10% off Simmons mattresses, to 15% off Tuft + Needle mattresses, and more with no promo codes required.
Run don't walk over to Brooklyn Bedding because today you can score 30% off sitewide.
Shop Brooklyn Bedding
To make things even more enticing, Allswell is taking increasing their sales to 25% off sitewide through the end of Cyber Monday.
Shop Allswell
Take 25% off everything during DreamCloud's Cyber Monday sale — score $300 off the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress and $599 worth of accessories with purchase. No promo code required.
Shop DreamCloud
Score 35% off Bear Mattress' entire site and receive $325 worth of complementary accessories with your purchase. Use the promo code BF35 at checkout.
Shop Bear Mattress
Shop Birch's Cyber Monday sale and take $400 off Birch's Natural Mattress, plus receive two free Eco-Rest pillows with purchase when you use code CYBERSALE400.
Shop Birch
Score up to $700 off Nolah mattresses and shop steep discounts on select bed bases and bedding. You'll also receive two free pillows with each mattress purchase.
Shop Nolah
Leesa is offering up to $850 off its award-winning mattresses. Plus, get two free pillows with purchase.
Shop Leesa
During Wayfair's Cyber Monday event, shop Wayfair Sleep mattresses and mattress toppers for up to 64% off.
Shop Wayfair
Shop all of Amerisleep's mattresses for $450 off with code AS450, plus receive $299 worth of bedding for free with each purchase.
Shop Amerisleep
For today only, take $800 off any Puffy mattress, plus receive $600 worth of bedding accessories with your purchase with code SAVE800.
Shop Puffy
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.