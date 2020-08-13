14 Ultra-Comfy Bathrobes Every College Student Needs

Usually, our back-to-school shopping list consists of statement dresses for that first-day 'fit, cute-but-functional flats for zipping around campus, and book bags big enough to actually fit our laptops. But now, with hundreds of colleges opting for online classes and students suddenly Working From Couch, comfort is king and cozy, everyday loungewear is our new M.O. — especially bathrobes.
There's the simple cotton robe you can totally get away with wearing to your 8 a.m. Zoom seminar. There's the plush, pillow-soft option with Kindle-sized pockets for storing all your flash cards. And then there's the long, silky slip-on for the moment you change out of your daytime PJs into your nighttime PJs, of course.
Whatever type of bathrobe you're looking to wrap yourself up in this semester, we've rounded up 13 of the best options out there to help you lounge like you mean it. Shop our favorites, ahead.
