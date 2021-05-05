The Under-$100 Office Chairs That Feel Like A Million Bucks

The year 2020 was a big one for office chairs (no explanation needed). Although these swivel seats have become a household staple, finding one that checks both the aesthetic and support boxes without obliterating your budget is tough. But where there's an internet connection, there's a way...to find the best cheap office chairs that are still as stylish and comfy as the ones that cost a million bucks (or, in this case, over $100).
We capped the price at $100 because if we went any lower you might end up sitting on a milk crate for your morning Zoom meeting. Whether you're replacing the swivel chair you stress-bought on a whim last year or you've finally realized that working from under the covers just isn't cutting it anymore, the affordable office chairs featured ahead can help with that. Click on to explore our line-up of ergonomic WFH support that comes vetted and approved by the internet's team of ruthless reviewers.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers.
