Signing up for a gym membership is definitely an investment, no matter what it costs. The good news is, you can get a lot out of a cheap gym membership if you choose wisely.
Really, the only thing you need from a gym is a clean space, machines that work, people that make you feel comfortable, and maybe a cool spot to take a gym selfie. There are lots of gyms out there that boast impressively low prices, and they kind of all look the same, so it can be tough to choose one that really works for your lifestyle and budget.
We combed through the offerings (read: did a lot of Yelp sleuthing) in 14 major cities across the country and found the best gym memberships under $50, and highlighted some of their best perks. Some of these budget gyms are chains, so they might be available in your city, even if it's not on this list. Once you find a gym near you, then it's worth it to contact them and ask for a free day pass so you can make sure you actually want to spend your money there. And if all else fails, you could do a YouTube workout, which is always free.