Best Buy’s Major 48-Hour Sale Is Finally Here — Save Up To $500 On Tech Gifts

Extra, extra! Best Buy is holding a major post-Black Friday super sale for only 48 hours. They've included every perfect last-minute gift for absolutely everyone on your list. From Apple's AirPods Pro and Macbook Pro to Dyson vacuums and Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch, they've rewarded you with major discounts for waiting 'til the last week before Christmas. Whether you buy online and pick up in store, or go with same-day delivery or free next-day delivery, you've got loads of options to ensure those gifts arrive before the big day. But you'll need to hurry, because these deals only last until December 16. Keep scrolling and get ready to hit check out at a moment's notice.
Save $50 on this Series 7 Apple Watch with a crack-resistant Retina screen and a goes-with-everything cream-colored case and band. It's the perfect gift for all your stylish, tech-loving friends.
With 8GB of internal memory and a single charge that lasts 34 days, your bookish bestie will definitely love this Kindle (and you can save $35 while you're at it).
If your giftee still isn't on the AirPods bandwagon, it is now your job to get them formerly acquainted this holiday season. With active noise cancellation, these wireless headphones are even more worth it when you factor in this limited-time deal.
The much-coveted Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition of the Nintendo Switch has been sold out basically since it came out. Best Buy's Geek Squad checks and certifies their refurbished items with an official seal, and reviews say it looks brand new.
Gift them the Apple laptop of their dreams, with a jaw-dropping price tag. Save $500 on 2020's Apple MacBook Pro 13" with its touch bar, 16GB, and, of course, 2,038 reviews with a 4.8 out of 5 stars rating.
If they're looking for a major upgrade to their weekly chores, you can never go wrong with a Dyson vacuum. Save $100 on the cordless Dyson Outsize, which is specially engineered for easy all-home cleaning.
For all the PC gaming fans on your list, this clicky (hello, ASMR action!) keyboard is an ideal gift. From its minimalist white look to the multi-color backlighting, the Razer keyboard goes with every setup they may have.
Did someone say $100 off a 55" 4K Samsung TV? Yes, please! Whether your giftee just moved to a new place or they need an upgrade, there will be no better present under the tree.
Plant lovers will be obsessed with this Aerogarden indoor garden system which requires no sun or soil. The gift includes 12 seed pods for several types of lettuce, herbs (chives, dill, and basil), and tomatoes.
