There are certain beauty products that editors, stylists, and trusted friends alike recommend time and time again. You know the ones — the tried-and-true favorites that never fail to make our hearts skip a beat when we see them on our top shelves, often lovingly referred to as cult classics. How does one product earn said status, you ask? Beyond winning awards and culminating a wait list like no other, it’s the elusive It factor they possess — only truly earned by a word-of-mouth buzz.
As we update our beauty routines for the hotter months ahead, we wanted to know exactly what products our fellow R29ers consider such essentials this season. From the Oribe texturizing spray that boosts one manager's hair through all the humidity to the legendary Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer that gives an editor that ideal dewy coverage, these are the products we can’t imagine doing summer without. See how many you've tried ahead, and then bookmark this story for your next trip down the beauty aisle.