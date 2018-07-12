There are certain beauty products that editors, stylists, and trusted friends alike recommend time and time again. You know the ones — the tried-and-true favorites that never fail to make our hearts skip a beat when we see them on our top shelves, often lovingly referred to as cult classics. How does one product earn said status, you ask? Beyond winning awards and culminating a wait list like no other, it’s the elusive It factor they possess — only truly earned by a word-of-mouth buzz.