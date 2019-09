As we update our beauty routines for the hotter months ahead, we wanted to know exactly what products our fellow R29ers consider such essentials this season. From the Oribe texturizing spray that boosts one manager's hair through all the humidity to the legendary Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer that gives an editor that ideal dewy coverage, these are the products we can’t imagine doing summer without. See how many you've tried ahead, and then bookmark this story for your next trip down the beauty aisle.