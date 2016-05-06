The Top-Selling Beauty Products Across The Country

If you've been dabbling in beauty long enough, you probably have a selection of products you swear by — your go-tos, your number-ones, your can't-go-withouts. And while those are all fine and good, have you ever stopped to wonder what the majority of other folks across the nation are using? (If anything, to add to your never-ending list of beauty products to try.) What are the top sellers where you reside? And are they the same as in, say, Chicago or Miami?



To get some answers, we asked six major beauty retailers — Nordstrom, CVS, Barneys New York, Sephora, and Amazon Beauty — to share their customers' favorite hair, skin, and makeup products across the nation.



Ahead, see which beauty products take the cake in your hometown and also check out what items ladies and gents countrywide are coveting. Tread carefully, though: We're not responsible for any reckless spending that might occur once you click through. You've been warned.