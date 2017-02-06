These 8 Beauty Boxes Give You The Best Bang For Your Buck

Getting a box of exciting new beauty products delivered to your front door every month is a good cure for just about everything. Sad over a recent breakup? Not when you open the perfect red lipstick. Hard day at work? Here, try a luxurious bath soak. Dry hair? Nothing a nice coconut oil mask can't solve.
Beauty subscription boxes have been around since 2010, when Birchbox launched a personalized, curated monthly box containing five sample-sized samples of the most in-demand products. Since then, a slew of other brands have followed suit, and it's revolutionized the beauty world.
Our only gripe? Sometimes we need more than a week or two to determine whether we want to buy the full-sized version, and not all the samples are so generous. So, we did some digging and found the beauty boxes that deliver the biggest samples in their monthly hauls. We're talking deluxe travel versions and in some cases, even full size ones. More product means that the boxes are a bit pricier — think $20 to $50 — but the total retail value often clocks in at upwards of $100, so it's still a major deal. See the best bets, ahead.