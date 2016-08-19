Whenever we travel, we're always interested in one thing — local eats! And what better way to experience America's many food traditions than by enjoying a slice of sweet-potato pie in Mississippi, a square of fudge made from goat cheese in South Carolina, or a potato-shaped ice cream sundae in Idaho?
We’ve found 49 iconic sweet treats and the best place to get them in each state (North and South Dakota share a signature). Some offer tours and free samples; others are just a short distance away from some of the area's most popular attractions and museums. So take a virtual road trip across America, and next time you're going somewhere new, try out one of these famous local spots. You can even get started right now, with our sugary pick for your own state.
