The Best Humidifiers You Can Buy On Amazon

Welcome to winter, or as I call it — dry-everything season. It's a time where our noses bleed, our lips get chapped, our faces peel, and many of us succumb to irritated sinuses and throats.
During the winter in most areas, the air outside is drier than during the warmer months. And with thermostats cranked up, the air inside can be parched too. According to Mayo Clinic, the ideal humidity level in your home should be between 30% and 50%, but in the winter, you may be clocking in at well below those numbers. And your body really suffers from that lack of moisture.
A great, natural way to push some water back into the air and combat all of these ailments — while you sleep? The right humidifier.
We hunted down the top humidifiers available for purchase on Amazon, so you can keep your room (or your office, or any area you want) well-hydrated.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.