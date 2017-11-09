The Best Airports In The World — According To Flight Attendants

I’m one of the rare few who actually revels in the whole airport experience. I get a thrill out of spotting the Benefit Cosmetics makeup kiosks, and I welcome the challenge (and it is often a challenge!) of finding a somewhat healthy vegan meal at food courts.
But which airports are really the best? I was curious to know, so I went straight to the people who spend the most time in them — flight attendants — and asked which airports they love most, and why?
Ahead, 11 flight attendants (from several different airlines) share their top destinations for passing the time between flights. Will it make you want to spend your next vacation kicking it in Terminal 5 instead of hitting the beach? Probably not. But at the very least, these rave reviews might help you decide where to schedule an unavoidable layover.
Editor’s note: The following interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.