We Found The Cutest AirPods Cases So You Never Lose Your Headphones Again

After Apple dropped its second generation of AirPods back in March, the tiny rechargeable headphones became one of 2019’s biggest trends and popular gift ideas (and also a meme). On the plus side, AirPod users don’t have to worry about those inevitable pesky tangles, or headphones flying out of their ears. The downside? Even if you no longer have to worry about losing a dongle, the AirPods themselves are very, very easy to misplace. This is why it is important to have a cute, functional case to store your buds — and we found a bunch of the best, ranging from affordable to splurge-worthy and silicone to leather. Some have keychains and carabiners to make it even easier to keep track of your AirPods, and others just have a little more personality than Apple’s go-to white wireless case. You’ll never lose your headphones again.
Swipe through for our 12 favorite cases from Target, Urban Outfitters, and other retailers, and purchase your fave right now — or maybe add one to your holiday wishlist. (Now that Halloween season is almost over, it is nearly time for that, isn’t it?)
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.