You Can Pick Up These Amazing Perfumes For Less Than $30 At Target

For many of us, spritzing on our favorite fragrance is a form of self-expression. It can also be an invisible way to build up more confidence to conquer whatever is ahead. And, sometimes, you just want to smell nice for you. When it comes to perfume, there is no one scent fits all: The type of smell you gravitate toward can be informed by the season, your preferences, and the mood you're in — even past memories.
But while signature scents can be an important part of your daily routine, they don't necessarily need to be a big financial investment. That's precisely why we love browsing Target's fragrance offerings: The superstore is all about affordable beauty, and it carries Target-exclusive scents from smaller brands that retail for $30 or less. That's a pretty low-commitment price point to test out a new aroma, especially when compared to shelling out for a scent from celebrities or designer labels.
We have put together some of our favorite affordable perfumes from Target that you can buy for under $30, from an eau de parfum that can totally pass for a designer dupe to feel-good sprays that will see you through cold, gloomy weather.
This perfume has been described by many reviewers on Target as "completely unique" since the ingredients — lavender, water, and currant — have a unique way of interacting with your skin. This results in a different scent on each individual user. On some people, a soft vanilla smell drifts out, while others get a sweet whiff of cotton candy and almonds. The consensus? It's not like any other perfumes on the market right now — and is well worth trying out.
Maybe it's the influence of the iconic Elizabeth Arden White Tea perfume from the early '00s, but there's something about white tea fragrances that makes us feel extra fancy when wearing one. On top of notes of white tea leaves, this scent contains the refreshing aromas of bergamot and sage, with a warm base of osmanthus and white musk to balance things out.
If you're a fan of earthy, forest-themed fragrances, this bestseller from MIX:BAR could be your next signature scent. The spray contains notes of amber wood, patchouli, blackberry, and lily of the valley, and it is said to be inspired by the organic aging process of wood. It's a neutral, grown-up kind of perfume that smells much more luxurious than what the price tag suggests.
If you're a fan of perfumes by Marc Jacobs, take notes: Beauty insiders have called this scent an affordable alternative that smells very, very similar to the Daisy Eau de Toilette from the designer brand. Even if you're not interested in dupes, you will be charmed by notes of peony, magnolia, and amber essential oils. A fragrance that is equal parts romantic and clean.
This bright and uplifting scent is the perfect pick-me-up on chilly winter mornings. Fruity touches of peach and mandarin will give your mood a jolt of cheery sweetness without being saccharine. The scent also evolves on your skin after a few hours to a warmer, spicier smell when the cardamom really jumps out. It feels just like cozying up in a blanket next to the fire.
The scent of roses is not everyone's cup of tea, but this version from Solinotes has been praised for its floral smell that feels classy and not too overpowering, thanks to a cedarwood base note complemented by lychee, bergamot, and magnolia. Reviewers also love the fact that the scent is longer lasting than many other rose perfumes.
Looking for a special fragrance to wear on date nights? This perfume comes in a blend of pleasing notes — including vanilla, coconut milk, and apple blossoms — that will instantly bring a smile to anyone's face. It's a winner if you're looking to amp up the flirty vibes when the occasion calls for it.
This fragrance evokes the sensation of cashmere being brushed against your skin, thanks to calming components, such as tonka beans, iris, jasmine, and cotton peonies. It works on its own if you prefer something airier but will also make for a great layering scent, especially paired with a stronger, even muskier perfume.
