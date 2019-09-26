Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
Benefit Cosmetics has an extensive roster of brow products, from super-fine pencils to powder palettes to tinted gels. With over 10 items just for arches and brow bars across America, you could say the brand is the brow expert, and Benefit's latest innovation brings together some of the best things about its go-to brow products into one tool. Introducing the Brow Styler, which is part pencil, part loose powder.
The dual-ended wand has an angled wax pencil on one end and a powder-dipped, angled doe-foot applicator on the other. The pencil — which is waterproof — works to sculpt for a clean and shaped brow, while the loose powder on the other side fills in the brows for a soft, full finish. You can use just one end for something subtle, or use them both for a bolder brow.
So, with all that this tool promises, we knew that we needed to give it a try. A few R29 staffers put the Brow Styler to the test and shared their thoughts — along with before-and-after photos — ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.