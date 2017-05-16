So, next time, you’re hanging out in the park and the mood strikes to crack open a cold one, you won’t have to reprimand yourself for removing that frog-shaped bottle opener from your key ring just because it was a juvenile relic of your college days. It was probably the right choice, and there are other easy ways to get your bottle to open. Take a quick scan of the neighborhood surrounding the park to see if there’s a Staples or an Office Depot anywhere close by. If you spot one, you're in luck! You’ll be mere minutes away from enjoying your beverage, especially if you've bookmarked this page for easy access. Just keep your fingers crossed that the office supply store sells individual sheets so you don't have to buy a whole pack of copy paper in order to get your drink on.