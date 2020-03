It may sound a little out there, but science has revealed that being rocked to sleep is just as beneficial for adults as it is for babies. In two studies published in the journal Current Biology, researchers found that people who took a nap in a bed that swayed fell asleep faster and slept better than those who snoozed in a regular bed. People who were rocked to sleep also seemed to boost memory consolidation, the process by which memories are "cemented" into the brain.