Few things in life compare to the joy of finding a good deal, which is why Bed Bath & Beyond's coupon program will always have a special place in our hearts: The chain is renowned for its lenient expiration policies, meaning that those 20% off vouchers you receive in the mail can be often be redeemed at any point in time.
While these coupons are highly coveted (there's even a whole bidding market for hard copies on eBay), they only apply to one item at a time — and there are some restrictions. With the retailer's vast homeware inventory, this means that you'll have to make your choice wisely. Lucky for you, we're here to help and bring you the cream of the crop. Click through for 10 products that are worthy of your discount. Just keep in mind that while physical copies of the coupon never expire, the mobile and digital versions (which are sent out more often) do come with a cut off date.