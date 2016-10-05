This Artist Sees Lighting Design Differently

Laura Delarato
Subversion for the sake of subversion is hard to swallow. But design that tests the limits of structure while still being functional definitely has a place in the art world.

Meet Bec Brittain. This New York-based lighting designer is not just here to adjust exposure in your kitchen. She is creating a new kind of lighting skeleton — one that elevates the practical medium into a refined art form and overhauls a room in a single switch.

