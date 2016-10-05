This Artist Sees Lighting Design Differently

Subversion for the sake of subversion is hard to swallow. But design that tests the limits of structure while still being functional definitely has a place in the art world.
Meet Bec Brittain. This New York-based lighting designer is not just here to adjust exposure in your kitchen. She is creating a new kind of lighting skeleton — one that elevates the practical medium into a refined art form and overhauls a room in a single switch.
And Brittain certainly shines in that room.
