Phthalates, parabens, SLS, BPA, coal tar, 1,4-dioxane...these are just a handful of the controversial cosmetic ingredients whose safety is being called into question by some scientists, researchers, and health-conscious consumers. There's no shortage of unresolved arguments around the safety of these ingredients, but here's what we do know for sure: The United States regulates chemicals in cosmetics far less than you might think. For instance, the European Union has banned more than 1,300 ingredients from cosmetics, and the United States has banned just 11.