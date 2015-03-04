Skip navigation!
Annie Tomlin
Skin Care
Can An Online Derm Take The Place Of A Real Derm? We Found Out
Annie Tomlin
Mar 4, 2015
Skin Care
What Nobody Tells You About Turning 30 — Except Us
Annie Tomlin
Feb 2, 2015
Nails
DIY This Easy & Unexpected Mani NOW
Jada Wong
Dec 9, 2014
Nails
Nail Trend To Try: The Flipped Mani
It's official: We've entered a new era of nail art. For the most part (at least outside of Instagram), gone are the days of the super elaborate mani;
by
Megan McIntyre
Nails
Lazy Girls Rejoice! This Nail-Art Trick Was MADE For You
So, you've mastered the art of the single-shade manicure — basecoat, two coats of color, and a topcoat. Maybe you can even pull off a decent French.
by
Jada Wong
Nails
Nailed It: 3 Ways To Fix Chipped Tips
Chips happen. Even if you apply a topcoat every other day or avoid washing the dishes like the plague, your perfectly painted fingers will inevitably meet
by
Jada Wong
Nails
The Secret To Making Your Mani Last For
Days
We've long replaced our standing manicure appointment for a weekly DIY project at home. It's more convenient, way cheaper, and gives us the opportunity to
by
Jada Wong
Skin Care
The Sneaky Girl's Guide To Cosmetic Enhancements
Let's get one thing out of the way first: We're not saying anybody needs plastic surgery, fillers, or any other cosmetic enhancements. Love what you've
by
Annie Tomlin
Nails
Bye-Bye, Summer Nails: Fall's Coolest Colors Are Here
When it comes to manicures, we're betting you've got a signature polish shade — the go-to hue you revert to when mulling over lacquers at the salon or
by
Jada Wong
Skin Care
20 Of The Coolest Spas In The States
As much as we love swapping the stresses of daily life for pampering getaways, the phrase "destination spa" makes us a bit nervous. We've seen too much
by
Annie Tomlin
Makeup
10 SPF Products You Didn't Know You Needed
We know you guys are a smart bunch (and good-looking, too). So, we’ll spare you the long lecture on sun protection. After all, we know that you know
by
Annie Tomlin
Skin Care
Don't Go In The Sun Without
This
Summer's almost gone, but we're not ready to quit the deck and poolside lounge just yet. Yes, we're planning our fall wardrobes already, but that doesn't
by
Jada Wong
Skin Care
The Right Way To Apply Your Skin-Care Products
In a perfect world, we'd just slap on some cream and all of our problems would be solved. Wrinkles would disappear, and our complexions would be healthy,
by
Megan McIntyre
Skin Care
The Beauty Side Effects You Don't Know About
Beauty is pain, or so the saying goes. (In the case of bikini waxing, we wholeheartedly agree.) And, while all of the tweezing, dyeing, and primping can
by
Annie Tomlin
Hair
Mess Is More: The Secret History Of Bedhead
“I woke up like this,” a wise woman once sang. “Flawless.” We’re not mind readers or anything, but we think that Beyoncé song is an ode to
by
Annie Tomlin
Skin Care
Skin-Care Fixes That Don't Cost A Fortune
When our skin is looking less than lovely, our first thought is usually Yikes, better fix that fast. This is quickly followed by a groaning, "How much is
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
Beauty Cheat Sheet: 10 Shortcuts For Lazy Girls Everywhere
Some people have it wrong about us lazy girls. Contrary to popular belief, we’re all for spending time on our appearance. Thing is, we aim to be savvy
by
Annie Tomlin
Skin Care
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Flawless Skin
When our face is looking a little dull and uneven, we're forced to reach for multiple skin perfecters. But, sunscreen, foundation, concealer, and powder?
by
Jada Wong
Skin Care
Facial Massage Made Easy
What if we told you there was one magic move you could do every day that would make your skin look more radiant, smooth, and lifted? Sounds like
by
Megan McIntyre
Skin Care
The Perfect Skin Routine For Your Gym Workout
We can't all look like a celebrity when we leave the gym. When we hop off that treadmill, our skin is not lit with a dewy glow. No. It’s red and blotchy
by
Jada Wong
Skin Care
What REALLY Works To Treat Acne
Sometimes, when we’re glaring at an out-of-nowhere bump on our nose, we have to wonder whether anything will ever send acne packing for good. And, of
by
Annie Tomlin
Skin Care
Get The Most Out Of Your Skin-Care Routine
To say skin care can be confusing in this day and age is an understatement. Between your cream gels, serum oils, essences, waters, and your sleeping
by
Megan McIntyre
Skin Care
5 Skin-Care Mistakes To Fix Now
We all have bad habits — going to bed with our makeup on (sorry, Mom) or picking pimples (again, sorry). But, what can we say? Shortcuts can be
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Signs You've Got A Grown-Up Beauty Routine
A one-size-fits-all beauty regimen obviously doesn’t make sense. There’s just too much glorious diversity for us all to do the same stuff for our
by
Annie Tomlin
Makeup
The Perfect Shadow For Your Eye Color
Every day we're faced with color choices — from our outfit to our kicks to our nails. And, the combo we whip up says a lot. The same goes for makeup.
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
How To Fake Flawless Skin In
Seconds
Uneven skin tone, blemishes, red spots — they shouldn't have any real estate on our mugs. Yet every morning, we pile on foundation and concealer in
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
Get A Perfect Cat-Eye Every. Single. Time.
The cat-eye is a classic beauty look and for good reason. Not only does it add a feminine touch to your peepers, but it also enhances your entire face and
by
Jada Wong
Travel
10 On-The-Go Tips For Every Summer Trip
Finally, summer is here, and travel season with it. We couldn’t be more excited for the road trips, cross-country flights, and long-weekend adventures
by
Annie Tomlin
Skin Care
Beauty "Truths" We Now Know Are BS
You’re a smart woman, so chances are you know a lot of beauty truths. For one, sunscreen is the best way to prevent signs of aging. And, eating
by
Annie Tomlin
Makeup
3 Easy Steps For That Lit-From-Within Glow
We all know the key to dewy, radiant skin is to drink a ton of water and get a ton of sleep. But, when the daily grind of life — and a late night or two
by
Jada Wong
