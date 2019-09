In an effort to organize your prep work, we spoke to everyone from dentists to makeup artists to bring you this five-week game plan. Of course, we're not saying you need to follow it to a T or check off every step. But if you do want to work toward a beauty goal, this will break down when to start what. From using at-home tanning products, such as Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer , far in advance, to booking facials closer to the big day, consider this your go-to schedule for every event on your list.