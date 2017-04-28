Grab your beauty bible, raise your right hand, and repeat after us: "I solemnly swear to stop torturing myself with beauty treatments the night before a big event." Whether you're getting ready for an upcoming milestone birthday or you RSVP'd "yes" to your friend's destination wedding, getting ready in advance will both cut stress from your life and help you see actual results in time for the big day.
In an effort to organize your prep work, we spoke to everyone from dentists to makeup artists to bring you this five-week game plan. Of course, we're not saying you need to follow it to a T or check off every step. But if you do want to work toward a beauty goal, this will break down when to start what. From using at-home tanning products, such as Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer, far in advance, to booking facials closer to the big day, consider this your go-to schedule for every event on your list.