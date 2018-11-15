That Glow-Up

"Ever since I can remember, I've been a beauty junkie. My mom, who's Korean, has the most amazing skin, and she taught me how to take care of my skin starting from a very young age. I think the first time she took me to a beauty counter I was around 7 or 8 years old. Now, my routine is quite lengthy, but I like it that way. Some of my go-tos are eye creams — I've been using one since I was 15 because I love wearing eye makeup and it's important to protect that sensitive area — and any and all face oils like rosehip or hemp-seed oil because they give me that coveted dewy glow."