A seasonal shopping trip is easy to overdo — as in, it's impossible to walk into Target for a new scarf without filling your cart with a sweater, knit hat, and, er, maybe some seasonal kitchen towels. When it comes to beauty, it doesn't get any easier: You venture out to purchase a moisturizer for the cooler weather to come, and suddenly you're tempted to buy an eyeshadow palette and new lipstick colors, too.
But that doesn't have to be the case: In testing the latest, greatest, and sometimes not-our-favorite beauty launches over the past month, we've found the new products we can see ourselves restocking well into the fall season. Now, we're sharing these picks so that you can shop with ease — and not leave your next Sephora trip with a lot less money in your pocket than you showed up with.
From Japanese face masks to luxurious liquid lipsticks, these are the products we loved in September. Check them out, ahead.
