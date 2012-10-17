We’re not going to front, we totally miss curling up on the couch, watching celebrities show off their barely-used kitchens and Cristal-packed fridges on MTV’s Cribs. Thankfully, our friends at The Chalkboard are satisfying our domestic culinary curiosity with Fridge Files, a weekly lookbook that shows off the kitchens of some of our fave people.
Last week, the fab ladies of Chalkboard went inside the airy and effortlessly crafty Silver Lake abode of remarkable L.A. shoe designer and makeup artist Beatrice Valenzuela. Not only can the lady design leather sandals, moccasins, and slippers that make everyone from designer Jenni Kayne to retailer Creatures of Comfort go gaga, but she can throw down in the kitchen, too!
Countless Mason jars chock-full of dried goods align exposed shelves, beet-stained duck eggs adorn the quaint kitchen table, and what seems like an infinite amount of utensils occupy the uniquely patterned tiled countertop. Trust, this culinary workspace is just as bright as the designer’s contagious smile.
Flip through the slideshow to get an inside look at this designer's incredible kitchen. There may not be Cristal, but there’s scrumptious freshly picked veggies and lemon verbena tea. Yum! (The Chalkboard)
Photo: Courtesy of The Chalkboard