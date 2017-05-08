There's always a good occasion for munching on fresh leafy greens — whether we're packing them up for work lunches or throwing them together for a weekend cookout with the crew. And although some may say that it's the toppings that make the whole bowl come together, we say it's really the dressing. So, we're talking dressings for all the bowls of romaine, kale, arugula, spinach, and micro greens, starting with an easy, foolproof flavor classic: balsamic vinaigrette.
A basic vinaigrette is any "sauce made typically of oil, vinegar, and seasonings". Vinaigrettes are simple enough to let the rest of the ingredients sing, but savory enough to pack a powerful punch when mixed correctly. For starters, it's all about the ratios. Vinaigrettes are at their balanced best when the right ratio of vinegar to oil is followed. Check out our go-to ratio below and a few other dressing ideas to try.
Basic Vinaigrette Formula
1 part vinegar to 3 parts oil
Once you've got your ratio down, there are two more simple steps:
1. Season with preferred pinches of salt and pepper
2. Whisk ingredients together until well blended and smooth
If you're looking to create an even creamier consistency, we'd recommend adding in a teaspoon or so (at a time) of dijon mustard to the mix (it will not only smooth the dressing further, but will also add a nice tang). And if you're still interested in more punch, finely minced garlic mashed in will do the trick.
For those of you who don't exactly feel like winging it formula-freestyle, we've roundup up a few of our favorite balsamic vinaigrette recipes below. Check them out and never feel ill-equipped to dress your salads up (or down) again.
