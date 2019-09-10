10:15 a.m. — I decide to work outside of the office today. I feel restless, and I think it's because I just came back from such an amazing trip. Plus, I need some inspiration to work on a passion project I started putting together a while back. I started my video company three years ago and got stuck in a rut of doing nothing but client work, which means restrictive projects — clients find it difficult to think outside the box. As I have a bigger and more experienced team now, I let them handle the day-to-day clients and I try to work on the back-end admin work, as well as kickstarting some in-house productions. I ultimately want to end up making documentaries. I call my friend N., who is also self-employed, and we choose the usual coffee shop to meet up at. I order a soy ice latte and an açai bowl topped with fruits and peanut butter and get to work — but not before reading the Money Diaries! $12