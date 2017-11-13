Can You Ever Get A Bad Texter To Change Their Ways?

The way you bring up this conversation is important, however. "Don't be passive aggressive," Stubbs says. "The wrong way to do it is to say something like, 'Oh so you liked my Instagram but I can't get a text back?' You want to be mature about it." Stubbs suggests speaking in "I" phrases. For example, you could say something like, "When I don't hear from you for half the day, I start to feel a little rejected." Make it about you and your feelings instead of what you see as your partner's shortcomings. "You could also just let your partner know that texting is your main form of communicating, and let them know that that's how you typically keep in contact with people," Dr. Van Kirk says. "Hearing that might make them more responsive."