Bachelorette parties are unavoidable — especially during that late-20s period when everyone seems to be simultaneously getting married. And with today’s expectation of extravagant activities, gifts, and travel, a packed calendar of "girls' weekends" is an easy way to shatter your budget.
But what if you have to save cash for a wedding gift? Or your astronomically expensive bridesmaid's dress? Worry not, because we've weeded out all the overpriced, unnecessary bachelorette buys — think: pink feather boas and rhinestone tiaras — and narrowed down your shopping list to quality essentials available for less than $20. From a waterproof (read: invincible) camera to a smooth bottle of Smirnoff no. 21, these premium must-haves will make any party memorable and affordable.